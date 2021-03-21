Maren Morris Celebrates Son Hayes’ First Birthday

“Welcome to Mr. McGregor’s Garden.”
She threw him a Peter Rabbit-themed celebration and shared all the cute pictures on her Instagram Stories.
In one pic, Morris showed off a sign she recreated from the series. It read, “Welcome to Mr. McGregor’s Garden. No Rabbits Allowed.”
The singer also decorated the rest of her house with white and blue balloons, pastel-colored flowers, and a floral-print tablecloth.
There was also a yummy-looking carrot cake surrounded by beautifully decorated cupcakes.
In another pic, she showed Hayes taking a bite out of his cake.
In March 2020, Morris welcomed Hayes with her husband, Ryan Hurd.
And a lovely first birthday party, too.
