March Madness schedule today: Times, channels, scores for Sunday’s Round 2 NCAA Tournament games

We’re now in Round 2 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, and if its games are anything like Friday and Saturday’s, then we’re in for plenty more March Madness.

Nine double-digit seeds won their first-round matchups, punctuated by incredible victories by 15-seed Oral Roberts over 2-seed Ohio State; 13-seed North Texas over 4-seed Purdue; and 13-seed Ohio over 4-seed Virginia. We also saw a no-contest, as 7-seed Oregon advanced past 10-seed VCU after the Rams were struck with COVID-19 issues.

That, hopefully, will stay in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Everything else, however, is fair game.

Interesting matchups to key in on Sunday include a meeting of former Big East rivals in 11-seed Syracuse and 3-seed West Virginia; a Southwest Conference rivalry renewal between 6-seed Texas Tech and 3-seed Arkansas; and 15-seed Oral Roberts vs. 7-seed Florida. Can the Golden Eagles pull off another upset?

Sporting News is here to make sure you know how to watch every single game. With that, here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

March Madness schedule: What games are on today?

Sunday, March 21

Game Time (ET) Channel No. 8 Loyola Chicago vs. No. 1 Illinois 12:10 p.m. CBS, fuboTV No. 9 Wisconsin vs. No. 1 Baylor 2:40 p.m. CBS, fuboTV No. 11 Syracuse vs. No. 3 West Virginia 5:15 p.m. CBS, fuboTV No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 3 Arkansas 6:10 p.m. TNT No. 10 Rutgers vs. No. 2 Houston 7:10 p.m. TBS No. 15 Oral Roberts vs. No. 7 Florida 7:45 p.m. truTV No. 13 North Texas vs. No. 5 Villanova 8:45 p.m. TNT No. 12 Oregon State vs. No. 4 Oklahoma State 9:40 p.m. TBS

LIVE: Follow SN’s March Madness bracket for scores and more

How to watch, stream NCAA Tournament games

All times Eastern

March Madness scores, results