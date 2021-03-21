March Madness schedule today: Times, channels, scores for Sunday’s Round 2 NCAA Tournament games

We’re now in Round 2 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, and if its games are anything like Friday and Saturday’s, then we’re in for plenty more March Madness.
Nine double-digit seeds won their first-round matchups, punctuated by incredible victories by 15-seed Oral Roberts over 2-seed Ohio State; 13-seed North Texas over 4-seed Purdue; and 13-seed Ohio over 4-seed Virginia. We also saw a no-contest, as 7-seed Oregon advanced past 10-seed VCU after the Rams were struck with COVID-19 issues.
That, hopefully, will stay in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Everything else, however, is fair game.
Interesting matchups to key in on Sunday include a meeting of former Big East rivals in 11-seed Syracuse and 3-seed West Virginia; a Southwest Conference rivalry renewal between 6-seed Texas Tech and 3-seed Arkansas; and 15-seed Oral Roberts vs. 7-seed Florida. Can the Golden Eagles pull off another upset?
Sporting News is here to make sure you know how to watch every single game. With that, here’s everything you need to know to tune in:
MORE: Watch select March Madness games live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)
March Madness schedule: What games are on today?
Sunday, March 21
|Game
|Time (ET)
|Channel
|No. 8 Loyola Chicago vs. No. 1 Illinois
|12:10 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|No. 9 Wisconsin vs. No. 1 Baylor
|2:40 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|No. 11 Syracuse vs. No. 3 West Virginia
|5:15 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 3 Arkansas
|6:10 p.m.
|TNT
|No. 10 Rutgers vs. No. 2 Houston
|7:10 p.m.
|TBS
|No. 15 Oral Roberts vs. No. 7 Florida
|7:45 p.m.
|truTV
|No. 13 North Texas vs. No. 5 Villanova
|8:45 p.m.
|TNT
|No. 12 Oregon State vs. No. 4 Oklahoma State
|9:40 p.m.
|TBS
LIVE: Follow SN’s March Madness bracket for scores and more
How to watch, stream NCAA Tournament games
All times Eastern
No. 8 Loyola Chicago vs. No. 1 Illinois
- Time: 12:10 p.m.
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+, fuboTV
- Broadcast Team: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Tracy Wolfson
No. 9 Wisconsin vs. No. 1 Baylor
- Time: 2:40 p.m.
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+, fuboTV
- Broadcast Team: Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Dana Jacobson
No. 11 Syracuse vs. No. 3 West Virginia
- Time: 5:15 p.m.
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+, fuboTV
- Broadcast Team: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Tracy Wolfson
No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 3 Arkansas
- Time: 6:10 p.m.
- TV Channel: TNT
- Live Stream: March Madness Live
- Broadcast Team: Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Dana Jacobson
No. 10 Rutgers vs. No. 2 Houston
- Time: 7:10 p.m.
- TV Channel: TBS
- Live Stream: March Madness Live
- Broadcast Team: Spero Dedes, Brendan Haywood, Lauren Shehadi
No. 15 Oral Roberts vs. No. 7 Florida
- Time: 7:45 p.m.
- TV Channel: truTV
- Live Stream: March Madness Live
- Broadcast Team: Lisa Byington, Steve Smith
No. 13 North Texas vs. No. 5 Villanova
- Time: 8:45 p.m.
- TV Channel: TNT
- Live Stream: March Madness Live
- Broadcast Team: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Tracy Wolfson
No. 12 Oregon State vs. No. 4 Oklahoma State
- Time: 9:40 p.m.
- TV Channel: TBS
- Live Stream: March Madness Live
- Broadcast Team: Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Dana Jacobson
March Madness scores, results
|Game
|No. 8 Loyola Chicago vs. No. 1 Illinois
|No. 9 Wisconsin vs. No. 1 Baylor
|No. 11 Syracuse vs. No. 3 West Virginia
|No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 3 Arkansas
|No. 10 Rutgers vs. No. 2 Houston
|No. 15 Oral Roberts vs. No. 7 Florida
|No. 13 North Texas vs. No. 5 Villanova
|No. 12 Oregon State vs. No. 4 Oklahoma State