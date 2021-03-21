March Madness live bracket: Full schedule, scores, how to watch 2021 NCAA Tournament games

March Madness is back. Say it again, now: March Madness is back.

It’s different from previous iterations, surely. It won’t not be as grandiose either, with fan attendance limited because of COVID-19. But for the first time in two years, the NCAA will get back to the business of crowning a national champion in the single greatest postseason in American sports.

And that year off is going to make all the difference when the ball tips off in Indiana; as the saying goes, you don’t realize how much you’ll miss something till it’s gone.

Storylines and enticing matchups abound in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, which will take place entirely — appropriately, even — in the state of Indiana. There’s a lot to unpack, but Sporting News is here to make sure you know everything there is to know about March Madness. That includes full schedule, TV and streaming info, dates, site information and more:

March Madness live bracket

For live updates of the tournament bracket and information on how to watch March Madness, check out the links below.

Printable 2021 NCAA Tournament bracket





You can get an updated, printable NCAA Tournament bracket here to fill out. SN will update the bracket throughout March Madness.

2021 NCAA Tournament schedule, scores

First Four

Thursday, March 18

Game No. 16 Texas Southern 60, No. 16 Mount St Mary’s 52 No. 11 Drake 53, No. 11 Wichita State 52 No. 16 Norfolk State 54, No. 16 Appalachian State 53 No. 11 UCLA 86, No. 11 Michigan State 80 (OT)

Round 1

Friday, March 19

No. 7 Florida 75, No. 10 Virginia Tech 70 (OT) No. 3 Arkansas 85, No. 14 Colgate 68 No. 1 Illinois 78, No. 16 Drexel 49 No. 6 Texas Tech 65, No. 11 Utah State 53 No. 15 Oral Roberts 75, No. 2 Ohio State 72 (OT) No. 1 Baylor 79, No. 16 Hartford 55 No. 8 Loyola Chicago 71, No. 9 Georgia Tech 60 No. 12 Oregon State 70, No. 5 Tennessee 56 No. 4 Oklahoma State 69, No. 13 Liberty 60 No. 9 Wisconsin 85, No. 8 North Carolina 62 No. 2 Houston 87, No. 15 Cleveland State 56 No. 13 North Texas 78, No. 4 Purdue 69 (OT) No. 10 Rutgers 60, No. 7 Clemson 56 No. 11 Syracuse 78, No. 6 San Diego State 62 No. 3 West Virginia 84, No. 14 Morehead State 67 No. 5 Villanova 73, No. 12 Winthrop 63

Saturday, March 20

No. 5 Colorado 96, No. 12 Georgetown 73 No. 4 Florida State 64, No. 13 UNC Greensboro 54 No. 3 Kansas 93, No. 14 Eastern Washington 84 No. 8 LSU 76, No. 9 St. Bonaventure 61 No. 1 Michigan 82, No. 16 Texas Southern 66 No. 5 Creighton 63, No. 12 UC Santa Barbara 62 No. 2 Alabama 68, No. 15 Iona 55 No. 6 USC 72, No. 11 Drake 56 No. 2 Iowa 86, No. 15 Grand Canyon 74 No. 10 Maryland 63, No. 7 UConn 54 No. 13 Ohio 62, No. 4 Virginia 58 No. 8 Oklahoma 72, No. 9 Missouri 68 No. 1 Gonzaga 98, No. 16 Norfolk State 55 No. 11 UCLA 73, No. 6 BYU 62 No. 14 Abilene Christian 53, No. 3 Texas 52 No. 7 Oregon, No. 10 VCU (no contest)

Round 2

Sunday, March 21

Game Time (ET) TV Game 37: No. 8 Loyola Chicago vs. No. 1 Illinois 12:10 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Game 38: No. 9 Wisconsin vs. No. 1 Baylor 2:40 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Game 39: No. 11 Syracuse vs. No. 3 West Virginia 5:15 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Game 40: No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 3 Arkansas 6:10 p.m. TNT Game 41: No. 10 Rutgers vs. No. 2 Houston 7:10 p.m. TBS Game 42: No. 15 Oral Roberts vs. No. 7 Florida 7:45 p.m. truTV Game 43: No. 13 North Texas vs. No. 5 Villanova 8:45 p.m. TNT Game 44: No. 12 Oregon State vs. No. 4 Oklahoma State 9:40 p.m. TBS

Monday, March 22

Monday’s second-round tip times will be announced after Saturday’s games.

Game Time (ET) TV Game 45 Noon CBS, fuboTV Game 46 2:30 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Game 47 5 p.m. TBS Game 48 6 p.m. TNT Game 49 7 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Game 50 7:30 p.m. TBS Game 51 8:30 p.m. TNT Game 52 9:30 p.m. CBS, fuboTV

Sweet 16

Saturday, March 27

Game Time (ET) TV Game 53 2:30 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Game 54 5 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Game 55 7:15 p.m. TBS Game 56 9:45 p.m. TBS

Sunday, March 28

Game Time (ET) TV Game 57 2 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Game 58 4:45 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Game 59 7 p.m. TBS Game 60 9:45 p.m. TBS

Elite Eight

Monday, March 29

Game Time (ET) TV Game 61 7 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Game 62 9:45 p.m. CBS, fuboTV

Tuesday, March 30

Game Time (ET) TV Game 63 7 p.m. TBS Game 64 9:45 p.m. TBS

Final Four

Saturday, April 3

Game Time (ET) TV Game 65 5 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Game 66 8:30 p.m. CBS, fuboTV

NCAA Tournament national championship

Monday, April 5

Game Time (ET) TV Game 67 9 p.m. CBS, fuboTV

How to watch, stream March Madness games

The NCAA Tournament will broadcast across several stations: CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV. The primary outlet for live-streaming 2021 NCAA Tournament games is March Madness Live. You can also stream games live by signing up for fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.

Below is a round-by-round breakdown of what stations will broadcast games:

NCAA Tournament sites 2021

Below is a full rundown on the sites and locations of the NCAA Tournament, which will take place entirely in Indiana:

*Indicates venue will host only first-round games

Round Date Location Site First Four March 18 West Lafayette, Ind. Mackey Arena Bloomington, Ind. Assembly Hall Rounds 1-2 March 19-22 West Lafayette, Ind. Mackey Arena* Bloomington, Ind. Assembly Hall* Indianapolis Bankers Life Fieldhouse — Hinkle Fieldhouse — Indiana Farmers Coliseum — Lucas Oil Stadium Sweet 16 March 27-28 Indianapolis Bankers Life Fieldhouse — Hinkle Fieldhouse Elite Eight March 29-30 Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium Final Four April 3 Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium National championship April 5 Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium

