Mandy Moore Celebrated Her Baby’s One Month Birthday

“We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined,” the This Is Us actor wrote on Instagram at the time.
The little prince’s name is August Harrison Goldsmith, and he’s absolutely adorable!!
Well, the 36-year-old recently celebrated his one month birthday with a sweet video on her Instagram story.
In the vid, the little bundle of joy was lying on his stomach with a mobile hanging above him. Mandy wrote, “A little tummy time and some Roger Miller on his one month birthday.”
“We love you, Gus!!!” she concluded.
Happy one month on earth, little Gus!
