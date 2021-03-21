LeBron out indefinitely with high ankle sprain

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is out indefinitely with a high ankle sprain, the team announced Saturday following a 99-94 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

James exited the contest in the first half after Solomon Hill collided with his right ankle. Hill was called for a foul when he landed on James’ ankle while trying to steal the ball.

Montrezl Harrell and Dennis Schroder thought the play by Hill was unnecessary, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. Harrell said:

“A guy dove for a loose ball, took his leg out from up under him. I really don’t feel like it was one of those loose-ball plays. He had to go through his leg to get the ball, man. He was turned sideways. The ball was behind him. I mean, you’re jumping at an angle, going across this way, I mean, I don’t know how you feel that’s a loose ball.”

Hill responded to Harrell’s comments in a tweet after the game, saying he would never injure someone intentionally: