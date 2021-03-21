Lady A, Elle King, Lindsay Ell Tapped for Country Music Livestream Series

WENN

The new music performance series titled ‘Country Now Live’ has been launched with Brett Young’s performances last week and will continue for the next 24 weeks.

AceShowbiz –

Lady A, Elle King, and Lindsay Ell are among the stars set to perform on new livestream series “Country Now Live“.

The series will air on CTRL_MUSIC_, a country music channel on Twitch, launched by the streaming service and Red Light Management.

Gigs will take place every Wednesday at 8 pm CT for the next 24 weeks, with Brett Young kicking things off on Wednesday (17Mar21). The line-up also includes Chris Janson, Jordan Davis, and Riley Green.

Performers will take to the stage at the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville for the hour-long performances, while audiences are currently not allowed to attend in person due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tune in here: twitch.tv.

Meanwhile, country star Brandi Carlile is planning to reward vaccinated fans by inviting them to join her for an upcoming livestreaming performance at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

Fans who have either received their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, on or before 14 March (21), have been invited to enter a lottery for a limited number of tickets and the star will pick names at random.

“We have found a way for a small number of people to attend this Covid-compliant, socially distanced show in person,” Carlile said in a video to fans.

Devotees have to email [email protected] with their full name and proof of full vaccination for the chance to win a ticket to the Turpentine singer’s show on 28 March.