Kylie Jenner Sparks Debate Over Donation Request for Injured Makeup Artist’s Brain Surgery

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star has handed out $5,000 to a Go Fund Me page for Samuel Rauda, but many criticize her for not giving more while others come to her defense.

Kylie Jenner‘s donation request to help fund an injured makeup artist’s brain surgery has been met with mixed reaction. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star sparked an online debate after she encouraged fans and followers to make donations to Samuel Rauda in the wake of his car accident.

The 23-year-old promoted a Go Fund Me page for Samuel, who was her former MUA in 2015, via Instagram Story. Sharing a picture of him, she wrote, “May God watch over you and protect you @makeupbysamuel everyone take a moment to say a prayer for Sam who got into an accident this past weekend. And swipe up to visit his families go fund me.”

Kylie herself handed out $5,000 to the fundraising. However, many on Twitter criticized her for not giving more despite her wealth. One argued, “wait so kylie jenner’s make up artist got into a car accident and needed $60k for emergency brain surgery and she asked her fans to donate???? and then only donated $5,000 when she’s a literal billionaire? the wrong people have money.”

Another critic raged, “Kylie Jenner is disgusting for asking us regular people to donate to her friend’s Gofundme when she owns Birkins worth more than the Gofundme’s goal. Sis is a whole BILLIONAIRE.” A third chimed in, “So Kylie Jenner who apparently earns over $450k A DAY and is a billionaire shared the 60k gofundme of her friend who got in an accident for us poor people to donate to? Celebrities are a different breed.”

Despite the heat, some of Kylie’s fans have jumped into her defense. One argued, “She didn’t organize the gofundme page, it was published by Johanna Portillo 5 days ago. + the goal is $120,000 & she made a donation on Day 2 when she found out about the gofundme page probably. The fact that she donated something is important.Dnt write her off.” Someone else added, “she donated 5k tho.. how much you helped him with?”

Aside from Kylie, a number of other celebrities have also contributed to the aid of Samuel. One in particular was Sofia Richie who gave away $3,000. Bella Thorne, in the meantime, donated , $5,000, the similar amount the younger sister of Kendall Jenner handed out.

The Go Fund Me page for Samuel was initially set to reach $10,000 to pay his medical bills. However, the goal is now updated to $120,000, and the campaign has since reached more than $99,000.