Kylie Jenner Makeup Artist Gofundme Backlash

“How about you GO FUND HIM?”
Kylie Jenner is facing backlash for reportedly asking fans to donate to her makeup artist’s GoFundMe.
Samuel Rauda, whose clients include Kylie, Bella Thorne, and Amelia Hamlin, got into a serious car accident earlier this month. After undergoing “major surgery,” his family set up a GoFundMe to help pay for medical expenses.
Looking through the donations, it appears both Bella Thorne and Kylie Jenner contributed $5,000.
However, when Kylie reportedly shared an image of Samuel in a previous IG story and asked fans to “Swipe up to visit his family’s GoFundMe,” the backlash was pretty swift.
People pointed out that Kylie makes a ton and leads a pretty lifestyle:
We’ll keep you posted if Kylie comments on the situation.
