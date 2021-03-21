Kylie Jenner Makeup Artist Gofundme Backlash

“How about you GO FUND HIM?”

Kylie Jenner is facing backlash for reportedly asking fans to donate to her makeup artist’s GoFundMe.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Samuel Rauda, whose clients include Kylie, Bella Thorne, and Amelia Hamlin, got into a serious car accident earlier this month. After undergoing “major surgery,” his family set up a GoFundMe to help pay for medical expenses.


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Looking through the donations, it appears both Bella Thorne and Kylie Jenner contributed $5,000.

However, when Kylie reportedly shared an image of Samuel in a previous IG story and asked fans to “Swipe up to visit his family’s GoFundMe,” the backlash was pretty swift.

People pointed out that Kylie makes a ton and leads a pretty lifestyle:

Twitter: @nataleebfitness

Kylie’s worth is probably closer to $700 million, as Forbes stripped her of her billionaire statement, but whatever, still a whole load of money.

Twitter: @tobeebayb

We’ll keep you posted if Kylie comments on the situation.

