Kenny Golladay: I want to grow with Daniel Jones

The New York Giants and former Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay agreed to a four-year, $72 million deal on Saturday.

The Giants offense now has the potential to be one of the best in the NFL, and Golladay admitted that he can’t wait to work alongside Daniel Jones, who recruited him to New York, in the coming weeks and months.

“[Jones] is still kind of fresh in the league, a little bit,” Golladay said, according to NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton. “I kinda wanna grow with him. I’m still growing as a player, and I feel like me and him can do some good things. We haven’t gotten on the practice field yet, but me and him both are very excited.”

Golladay will headline a receiving group that includes Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton and Evan Engram.

The Giants are hoping all of their pieces will come together this coming season, especially with Saquon Barkley returning from a torn ACL.

New York struggled during the 2020 campaign, going 6-10 and missing the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season. If Jones and Golladay can’t turn the team around, bigger changes will likely be in store for Big Blue.