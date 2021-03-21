Kangaroo spotted swimming through flooded backyard in Sydney's west

A kangaroo has been spotted swimming through a flooded backyard in Sydney's west.

The video, which was taken by a resident in Emu Heights near Penrith, shows the roo fully submerged as streets were turned to rivers after days of record-breaking rain.

Wildlife rescue services have urged people to contact WIRES if they see animals injured due to flooding.

Emergency services have issued a series of evacuation warnings for suburbs surrounding the Hawkesbury and Nepean rivers which remain of greatest concern to authorities.

More than 50,000 people could potentially be impacted with the severe weather conditions forecast to persist today.

"While there is some easing in the rainfall today, it is the rainfall that is going to fall in the catchments that extend from the great dividing range, from the Hawksbury area, Blue Mountains, right down and out towards Goulburn," Head of Resilience NSW Shane Fitzsimmons told Today.

"Rain that falls in those areas ultimately feeds into what we call the bathtub effect of water coming into the Hawksbury-Nepean."

