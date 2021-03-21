Johnny Depp’s Home Intruder Takes a Shower Before Being Arrested for Felony Vandalism

WENN/Avalon

A neighbor to the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star and his security team make the call to the police after a homeless man was spotted hopping over a fence into the actor’s backyard.

Police arrested a homeless man who entered Johnny Depp‘s Hollywood Hills home on Thursday, March 18 and took a shower.

A neighbor called the cops when he spotted the intruder in his backyard. When confronted, the guy hopped over a fence into Depp’s yard, prompting a second call to police from the actor’s security team.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ the man found a way into the home and when cops arrived, they reportedly found him taking a shower in one of Depp’s bathrooms. When he refused to come out, police were said to force their way in by kicking down the door.

Aside from showering, the man was alleged to also have made himself a drink from the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star’s booze stash. He was arrested and booked for felony vandalism.

It’s not the first time an intruder has found a home in Johnny’s pad this year – in January, cops arrested a female intruder on suspicion of burglary.

Meanwhile, New York police also arrested an intruder at comedian Pete Davidson‘s home last week. The woman, who announced she was Davidson’s wife, days before showing up at his Staten Island, New York home, has been ordered to stay away from the comedian.

Pete has been granted a protection order against Michelle Mootreddy, who walked into his pad and sat down at the kitchen table. The woman is also ordered to stay away from the other three people who live in the house, and is prohibited from contacting them in any way.