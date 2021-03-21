Jenny McCarthy Explains How She and Donnie Wahlberg Survive Lockdown as Couple

WENN

The ‘Masked Singer’ judge opens up on overcoming relationship issues with her husband during Covid-19 lockdown as she admits they went thought a lot of ‘bumps.’

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg used their COVID-19 lockdown time to rediscover some old therapy tools to bring them closer.

The couple has been married since 2014, and felt the need for a relationship makeover during the forced downtime.

“Like any couple, I’m not going to pretend like, it’s all fairytales,” “The Masked Singer” judge tells “Live with Kelly and Ryan“, “but our fairytales, fortunately, always had kind of good endings, even with the bumps.”

“We came in with a really good tool box in our marriage – you know, enough therapy for both of us for a lifetime, but we used those tools (during lockdown) during those bumps.”

“And because of that we leaned into each other and became closer to one another.”

In a 2019 interview, Donnie Wahlberg said of his marriage to Jenny McCarthy, “It gets better and better every day! This was a forever thing for us and we’re fully committed to the relationship. We work at it all the time. When I look back at the first and second year, I think of how far we’ve come and we often talk about how we’re growing closer and more connected.”

Jenny agreed as she said, “There’s no doubt that comes from the experience of having gone through the nightmares before and putting work into it now,” she said. “It’s not like we never have problems, but we know if [we do] it’s an opportunity to look inside and say, ‘Does this remind me of something from my past that I need to work on?’ We’re able to love each other and not put expectations on each other to make each other happy and that’s a big one when it comes to relationships.”