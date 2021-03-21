Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.07% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.07%



Investing.com – Israel stocks were lower after the close on Sunday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the fell 0.07%.

The best performers of the session on the were Mivne Real Estate KD Ltd (TASE:), which rose 3.16% or 25 points to trade at 806 at the close. Meanwhile, Maytronics (TASE:) added 2.98% or 179 points to end at 6189 and Alony Hetz Properties and Investments Ltd (TASE:) was up 1.96% or 79 points to 4107 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TASE:), which fell 2.99% or 117 points to trade at 3795 at the close. Ormat Technologies (TASE:) declined 1.64% or 420 points to end at 25170 and Nice Ltd (TASE:) was down 1.57% or 1200 points to 75170.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 251 to 175 and 31 ended unchanged.

Shares in Maytronics (TASE:) rose to all time highs; up 2.98% or 179 to 6189.

Crude oil for May delivery was unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to $61.44 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in May rose 2.01% or 1.27 to hit $64.55 a barrel, while the April Gold Futures contract fell 0.02% or 0.40 to trade at $1743.50 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was unchanged 0.00% to 3.3009, while EUR/ILS fell 0.14% to 3.9198.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.10% at 91.958.