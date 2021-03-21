ironSource to go public through $11.1 bln merger with Thoma Bravo-backed SPAC

Article content

Advertising technology firm ironSource agreed to go public through a merger with a blank-check company backed by private equity firm Thoma Bravo, valuing the combined business at a pro forma equity value of about $11.1 billion, the companies said in a statement on Sunday.

The deal with Thoma Bravo Advantage, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), is expected to provide ironSource up to $2.3 billion in cash proceeds, including an oversubscribed PIPE (private investment in public equity) of $1.3 billion and $1 billion of cash held in the trust account of Thoma Bravo Advantage.

ironSource, one of Israel’s most valuable private tech companies, provides developers a platform to acquire users and display ads within mobile-phone games.

British private equity firm CVC bought a minority stake in ironSource for more than $400 million in 2019.

Israel’s Calcalist financial daily reported in November that ironSource plans an IPO on Nasdaq in the first half of 2021, targeting a valuation of between $7 billion and $8 billion. https://reut.rs/3vnlCdz

Thoma Bravo, which had $73 billion in assets under management at the end of September, focuses on investing in software and technology companies.