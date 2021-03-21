Iran’s Khamenei says U.S. promises have no credibility for Tehran By Reuters

© Reuters. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during Friday prayers in Tehran
DUBAI (Reuters) – Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday Iran did not trust U.S. promises on lifting sanctions and that Tehran would only go back to its commitments under a 2015 nuclear deal after Washington fully ends the sanctions.
“We trusted America at the time of (former U.S. President Barack) Obama and fulfilled our commitments. But they didn’t. The Americans said on paper that sanctions will be lifted, but they didn’t lift sanctions in practice,” Khamenei said in a speech on state TV. “Their promises have no credibility for us.”
