Intertops Poker Has Your Weekend Mapped Out

ST JOHN’S, Antigua — Are you looking to play some serious poker this weekend? If so, Intertops Poker has you covered with endless tournaments on offer.

First up, the Wipeout XXL Series with its Wipeout XXL Tournament with a guaranteed prize pool of $5,000 up for grabs. The main event starts at 8:30pm Eastern with a $30 buy in (+ $3 admin fee).

The Wipeout XXL $5k GTD main event takes place every Saturday indefinitely, and you can also take part in the daily Wipeout XL tournaments that runs Monday to Friday with a $1,500 GTD prize pool to play for.

Wipeout XL tournaments also take place every Sunday with a boosted $2,000 GTD prize on the table. The buy-in for both Wipeout XL tournaments is $15 (+ $1.50 fee).

If that wasn’t enough to satisfy your poker playing appetite, Intertops has debuted a new progressive bounty tournament. Perseus runs daily from today with a $1,000 GTD prize pool.

Perseus tournaments take place every day of the week at 8:50pm Eastern Time.

If you want to improve your poker playing skills then make sure to listen to the latest Intertops Poker-sponsored podcast, The Swedish Deal.