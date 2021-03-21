GPs to begin administering AstraZeneca jab under phase 1B

Australian GPs will begin administering the COVID-19 jab today as domestic manufacturing of the AstraZeneca vaccine was approved yesterday.

More than six million people will be eligible to receive the vaccine from today under phase 1B of the rollout.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) granted approval for the AstraZeneca vaccine to be manufactured in Australia. (AP)

As many as 1000 GP clinics will begin the vaccinations for the most vulnerable community members in the country, which includes elderly people and those with underlying medical conditions.

Former president of the Australian Medical Association and GP Dr Tony Bartone said domestic manufacturing of AstraZeneca doses would be an “enormous boost” to the rollout.

“This is going to be essentially the core of the rollout for the next many months, as we approach vaccination of the entire eligible Australian population,” he told Today.

“It is an important next step. It is a step we have been looking forward to ever since we had to modify our routines in the face of the COVID- 19 pandemic.”

Six million Australians will be eligible to receive the vaccine under phase 1B. (Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima)

But there is frustration among some doctors at low supplies of the vaccine.

Dr Bruce Willett, Queensland chair of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP), said supplies were “very low” and likely to remain scarce for the next few weeks.

Dr Willett said his practice, in Brisbane’s east, was given 80 doses of the vaccine this week for some 20,000 patients.

“It really is not going to go very far – it is a tiny amount,” he told Today.

“But fortunately, in this country we do have essentially no community spread so if I can ask people to be patient, we have time to get this right.

“We are looking at it as a positive, it gives us time to get our systems in place and get everything running smoothly with these quite low numbers of vaccines, until we get these bigger quantities and can deliver them more efficiently.”

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian received the AstraZeneca vaccine at St George Hospital in Kogarah on March 10. (Getty)

Dr Nicole Fogarty, a GP at Double Bay Doctors in Sydney’s eastern suburbs, said her clinic received 400 doses on Friday and 75 patients were booked in this morning to get the jab.

The practice’s waiting list has now ballooned to more than a thousand patients.

Dr Willett described the domestic vaccine approval as an “historic occasion”.

The vaccine is being manufactured at two sites in suburban Melbourne by provider CSL.

“It is really exciting. GPs are really excited to get our teeth into this,” he said.