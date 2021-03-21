Gonzaga saw impressive streak end during win over Norfolk State

Gonzaga has been such a dominant team this season that they’re making quick work of all their opponents. They are like a top tennis player double-bageling their opponents in straight sets and walking off the court after the work is done.

The Bulldogs entered the NCAA Tournament 26-0 and the favorites to win it all. They also had won 22 straight games in under two hours. But that impressive streak came to an end on Saturday.

Gonzaga beat Norfolk State easily 98-55. However, Ken Pomeroy noted that the game took two hours, snapping the streak.