FTSE Russell nudges China toward further market opening

SHANGHAI — FTSE Russell is in active talks with Chinese regulators about reform measures that could help increase the weighting of Chinese onshore shares in its global indexes, a senior executive told Reuters.

The index provider will add eligible companies listed on Shanghai’s Nasdaq-style STAR Market to its global equity benchmarks for the first time on Monday, having included over 1,000 China-listed stocks, or A shares, since June, 2019.

Only 25% of Chinese stocks’ investable market cap is currently added to FTSE’s global indexes, meaning Chinese companies are underrepresented in the benchmarks.

Du Wanming, FTSE Russell’s director of Index Policy for the Asia-Pacific, said the index provider aims to increase that gradually to 100%, but that would require complicated reforms.

“We’re actively seeking market feedback and also talking to the regulators” on such policy changes, said Du at FTSE Russell, owned by the London Stock Exchange Group.

China has been taking bold steps to open its capital markets to foreign investors in recent years. But the latest push comes as Beijing is increasingly worried about contagion from financial risks in global markets.

Du said short- and medium-term goals include broadening the China-Hong Kong Stock Connect schemes — a popular channel for foreigners to invest in Chinese stocks — to include all A shares and aligning trading holidays. Eligibility for the scheme is a prerequisite for a stock to be included in the FTSE’s global indexes.