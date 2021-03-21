Following $6.5 million CFTC fine, Coinbase delays direct stock listing By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3

Following $6.5 million CFTC fine, Coinbase delays direct stock listing

After settling charges of improper reporting of exchange volume and “self-trading” with the CFTC yesterday, reports have emerged that cryptocurrency exchange giant Coinbase is set to push back its stock listing to next month. The company had previously been expected to go public some time in March.

Yesterday, March 19 the Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced a settlement with Coinbase over charges that the company inaccurately reported trading data on , and that an employee “self-traded” to create the illusion of volume and demand for .

Direct Listing Delayed