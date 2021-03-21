Following $6.5 million CFTC fine, Coinbase delays direct stock listing By Cointelegraph

Following $6.5 million CFTC fine, Coinbase delays direct stock listing
After settling charges of improper reporting of exchange volume and “self-trading” with the CFTC yesterday, reports have emerged that cryptocurrency exchange giant Coinbase is set to push back its stock listing to next month. The company had previously been expected to go public some time in March.
Yesterday, March 19 the Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced a settlement with Coinbase over charges that the company inaccurately reported trading data on , and that an employee “self-traded” to create the illusion of volume and demand for .
Direct Listing Delayed
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.