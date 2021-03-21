Extinction Rebellion protesters lie ‘dead’ in Melbourne CBD sparking traffic chaos

The Extinction Rebellion activists rallied at State Parliament this morning, blocking Spring Street and Bourke Street, with some pretending to lie ‘dead’ on the road with white sheets covering their bodies.
An army of police are stationed at State Parliament, monitoring the actions of protesters.
Traffic is being diverted at the intersection, with route 86 and 96 trams also disrupted.
“We will issue a direction for them to cease their obstruction and if they don’t comply we will move in to arrest people,” he said.
Protesters have also vowed to camp out at Carlton Gardens as part of the planned protests, but Commissioner Cornelius said the City of Melbourne had made it “very clear” camping was not permitted.
“They will not permit camping in the Carlton Gardens,” he said.
“If camping occurs, we will support the City of Melbourne … to have those camping sites taken down.”