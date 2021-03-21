Emma Heming Jokes About Dropping Bruce Willis on the Moon in Sweet 12-Year Wedding Anniversary Post

Instagram

The model wife of the ‘Die Hard’ star continues to shower him with praises just two days after she celebrated his 66th birthday with a touching social media tribute.

AceShowbiz –

Emma Heming sprinkles a bit of humor into her sweet tribute to husband Bruce Willis. When celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary, the 42-year-old model came up with a glowing post for the “Die Hard” actor, but managed to slip in a pun that there were times she would drop him off on the moon.

Making use of Instagram on Sunday, March 21, Emma shared a photo of her kissing Bruce’s cheek while looking adoringly at him. “Boy I sure do love this guy to the moon and back! Even though there’s been times I would have loved to take him to the moon, drop him off and come back solo!” she jokingly captioned the post.

Continuing her sweet message, Emma pointed out, “We’ve had our fair share of floating-on-air ups and disheartening downs. But he is my person.” She added, “There’s no one I would want to go through this crazy thing called marriage with than with him. He’s my family, he’s given me the family [and more] I dreamed of and I love him to my core. Happy 12th anniversary my sweet [love].”

Aside from the tribute post, Emma also revealed via Instagram Story that their children, Evelyn and Mabel, gave them letters to mark the special day. On top of a photo of letters addressed to “mom and dad,” she simply wrote, “Celebrating a 12 year wedding anniversary today.” She added a pink love GIF sticker.

Emma Heming shared a glimpse of her family celebration.

Two days earlier, Emma showered Bruce with a touching tribute in celebration of his 66th birthday. Along with a photo of them sharing a sweet kiss, she wrote a sweet birthday message, “Happy Birthday to the greatest love of my life. This guy walked into my life has turned it upside and inside out every day since – it’s exhausting.”

Emma, who tied the knot with the ex-husband of Demi Moore in 2009, further elaborated, “He’s the greatest man I know and I thank my lucky star for him every single day [love]. I know there’s no fan greater than a BW fan so send your positive birthday vibes his way. His sensitive Pisces soul will love it [Pisces emoji][love].”