Don’t underestimate the importance of Microsoft Excel in accounting

Reviews and recommendations are unbiased and products are independently selected. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through links on this page.

Article content

This article was created by StackCommerce. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through our links on this page.

Since 1985, Microsoft Excel has established a prominent place in the business world. It is arguably one of the most important computer programs in workplaces around the world. Excel can, of course, calculate everyday sums, but it can also sort unlimited amounts of information, analyze data, and prepare reports in a few clicks. Over 750 million people choose Excel for these reasons and more.

Sure, MS Excel is used by nearly every industry, but in the financial services and financial accounting sectors, it is the go-to platform. Before Excel, it would take weeks to run advanced formulas; now complex modeling can take only minutes.

Most anyone who has “proficient in Excel” on their CV knows the everyday formulas. But with over 500 functions, Excel can be overwhelming. With a little mastery and a few shortcuts, you can go way beyond basic spreadsheets to legitimate Excel proficiency. Learning some advanced functions in Excel will help you perform better and create more impressive — and meaningful — reports. Not to mention all the time-saving tips you’ll pick up along the way to make your everyday tasks easier.