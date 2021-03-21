Demi Lovato On Performing After Her 2018 Overdose

“I’m grateful that I’m sitting here today.”
In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Lovato reflected on what was going on in her mind when returning to performing after her overdose in 2018.
“I didn’t know if I’d ever step foot on a stage again,” she said. “When I woke up in the hospital, I was like, I don’t know the full extent of the damage that’s been done. I hadn’t tried singing yet.”
Lovato also opened up about surviving the near-fatal overdose, which she has brain damage from and, at one point, had doctors saying she had “five to ten more minutes” to live.
“If no one had found me, then I wouldn’t be here,” she said. “I’m grateful that I’m sitting here today, yeah.”
“For the first time in my life, [I] had to essentially die to wake up.”
During the interview, Lovato also spoke more on the recent revelation that she’s not completely sober: “I think that the term that I best identify with is ‘California Sober,'” she explained.
“I really don’t feel comfortable explaining the perimeters of my recovery with people,” she continued, “because I don’t want anyone to look at my perimeters of safety and think that’s what works for them because it might not.”
“I am cautious to say that, just like I feel the complete abstinent method isn’t like a one-size-fits-all solution for everybody. I don’t think that this journey of moderation is a one-size-fits-all solution for everybody, too.”
We’ll see what else Lovato discusses when Dancing With the Devil premieres later this week.
