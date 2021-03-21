Davis’ 24 points carry Lady Vols past Middle Tennessee

Tennessee Athletics

Photo: Tennessee Athletics

AUSTIN, Texas – The No. 13/15 Lady Vols shot a scorching 52 percent from the floor to fend off in-state opponent Middle Tennessee in the NCAA First Round on Sunday, winning 87-62 in the Frank Erwin Center.

Senior Rennia Davis led Tennessee (17-7) in scoring, posting a double-double with 24 points and 14 rebounds. Junior Rae Burrell was close behind with 22 points, and sophomore Tamari Key and senior Kasiyahna Kushkituah were also in double with 13 and 10, respectively. Redshirt-junior Jordan Walker narrowly missed a double-double, finishing with nine points and a career-high 14 rebounds.

MTSU (17-8) was led by sisters Anastasia and Aislynn Hayes who combined for two-thirds of the Blue Raiders’ 62 points. Anastasia turned in 26 while Aislynn managed 15.