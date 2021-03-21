Crown Resorts receives $8b takeover bid from private equity group

US private equity group Blackstone has launched a takeover bid for Crown Resorts.

Crown Resorts announced this morning to the ASX it had received the “unsolicited, non-binding and indicative proposal” from Blackstone yesterday.

Under the proposal, Blackstone would acquire all Crown Resorts shares at a price of $11.85 per share. The arrangement would value Crown Resorts at $8 billion.

Crown Resorts has received a takeover bid. (Joe Armao)

Blackstone currently owns 9.99 per cent of Crown shares, which it acquired in April 2020.

“The Crown Board has not yet formed a view on the merits of the proposal. It will now commence a process to assess the proposal, having regard to the value and terms of the Proposal and other considerations,” the company said in an ASX statement.

“It will also engage with relevant stakeholders including regulatory authorities.”