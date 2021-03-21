CP Rail Agrees to Buy Kansas City Southern for $25 Billion

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. agreed to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion, seeking to create a 20,000-mile rail network linking the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

Kansas City investors will receive 0.489 of a CP share and $90 in cash for each share they hold, valuing the stock at $275 apiece — 23% more than Friday’s record close, according to a statement from both companies on Sunday.

The transaction gives CP access to the Kansas City, Missouri-based company’s sprawling Midwestern rail network that connects farms in Kansas and Missouri to ports along the Gulf of Mexico. It would also give it reach to Mexico, which made up almost half of Kansas City Southern’s revenue last year, and create the only network that cuts through all three North American countries.

“This transaction will be transformative for North America,” CP President and Chief Executive Officer Keith Creel said.

Creel will be CEO of the new company, to be based in Calgary, and is expected to remain at the helm until at least early 2026, according to a separate statement. The combined entity, to be called Canadian Pacific Kansas City, or CPKC, will have revenue of about $8.7 billion and almost 20,000 employees.