Coinbase IPO Listing Postponed From March to April 2021 By CoinQuora



Coinbase IPO Listing Postponed From March to April 2021



Coinbase Initial Public Offering (IPO) listing has been pushed from March to April 2021.

The change came soon after Coinbase sent an IPO draft registration to the US SEC.

Coinbase share prices now stand between $200 and $375.

Coinbase has postponed its Initial Public Offering (IPO) from March to April 2021. The change came shortly after Coinbase filed an IPO draft registration to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on December 18.

According to Bloomberg, Coinbase will rather do a direct listing of its Class A common stock instead of its planned IPO. Initially, Coinbase wanted to become a publicly-traded company specifically in March. However, the report does not reveal what might be the case behind the Coinbase IPO delay.

But, some claim that Coinbase IPO delay may be a result of its recent allegations of illegal wash trading practices. Others say that the delays might be due to accusations of Coinbase’s misleading trading information. To the latter, Coinbase paid $6.5 million as a fine.

A couple of days ago, Bloomberg Columnists Jared Dillion even expressed his opinion and dislike about Coinbase. In particular, Dillion called Coinbase an ‘old business with lots of risks’.

As per Bloomberg, despite all the allegations and rumors, Coinbase has registered over 115 million shares for its stock trading. To name a few, CEO Brian Armstrong, Co-Founder Fred Ethrasam, Union Square Ventures, and Andreessen Horowitz have registered.

Consequently, Coinbase share prices are now between $200 and $375 based on its private transactions.

This article first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora