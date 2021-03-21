Claims Quavo Repossessed Bentley He Gave to Saweetie Debunked

WENN/Instar

After Saweetie responded to Quavo’s tweet about his disappointment over her online declaration of her single status, words spread around that he sent a repo man to take the luxury car back.

Quavo did not repossess the Bentley he gave to Saweetie. After words spread around that the one-third of Migos sent a repo man to take his luxury car gift back following his split from the “Tap In” hitmaker, the speculations were quickly debunked.

Shutting down the rumors about the 29-year-old MC’s attempt in repossessing the pricey present was TMZ. The outlet claimed that he neither leased the car in his name nor ended the lease early in the wake of his breakup from his ex-girlfriend.

Reports about Quavo repossessing Saweetie’s gift emerged on Saturday, March 19. “Quavo’s no dummy – the Bentley wasn’t in her name,” a source told MTO News. “He’s not being petty or anything, but she’s on Twitter talking s**t. So he took back the car… He got that s**t.”

The “Workin Me” spitter gifted the car to his then-girlfriend in late December 2020. Revealing the present was the 27-year-old beauty on Instagram Story. “My heart is beating so fast,” she gushed at that time. “This is the best- oh, oh my god.”

Unfortunately, on March 19, Saweetie made public that she ended her romance with Quavo. Making use of Twitter, she wrote, “I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.”

“I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom,” the raptress, whose real name is Diamonte Quiava Valentin Harper, went on in another tweet. “Excited for this new chapter of elevation.”

In response to Saweetie’s declaration, her former beau penned on his own Twitter page, “I know you want to make this into a show so I’ll play my part just this one time.” He continued, “I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives.”

Saweetie and Quavo became an item in 2018. She made public their romance on daytime talk show “The Real“.