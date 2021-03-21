China’s Great Wall to launch new brand for off-road vehicles -chairman By Reuters

© Reuters.
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Great Wall Motor will launch a new standalone brand for its off-road vehicles, chairman Wei Jianjun said, as automakers pursue new segments when sales in world’s biggest car market pick up.
Wei said Great Wall, the country’s top pick-up truck maker, plans to launch the “Tank” brand during the Shanghai auto show this year in April.
Baoding-based Great Wall earlier this year also launched a new standalone brand for electric and smart vehicles. It is also building an EV factory with BMW in China.
