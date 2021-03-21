China social media star Bart Baker to drop 8 NFTs with DeFine Art By Cointelegraph

China social media star Bart Baker to drop 8 NFTs with DeFine Art
Baker, who has around 24 million followers across multiple Chinese social media platforms, will auction eight unique NFTs as part of the collaboration. One of the NFTs, called The Bart Baker Experience, will allow the winner of the auction to make a video with Baker that will be circulated on social media and minted into an NFT. The other seven auctions will be of Baker’s most popular videos minted in NFT format.
Commenting on his collaboration with DeFine Art and the growth of NFTs, Baker said:
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.