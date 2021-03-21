China Denies Foreign Diplomats Access to Canadian’s Spy Trial

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Chinese authorities refused diplomats from more than 20 countries access to the Beijing trial of jailed Canadian Michael Kovrig, in the latest international dispute over the high-profile spying case.

Kovrig, an analyst for International Crisis Group, appeared Monday at the Beijing No. 2 People’s Intermediate Court to face allegations of spying on state secrets. The group of diplomats, led by Jim Nickel, the charge d’affaires at the Canadian Embassy, were refused access, in a repeat of what happened Friday at the related spying trial of Canadian Michael Spavor.

“Michael Kovrig has been arbitrarily detained for more than two years now, precisely 833 days,” Nickel told reporters. “This is completely unacceptable, as is the lack of transparency in these court proceedings.”

China detained the two Canadians in December 2018 after Canada detained Huawei Technologies Co. executive Meng Wanzhou in response to a U.S. extradition request. The pair were then charged in June last year.

Spavor, who organized trips to North Korea, went on trial on Friday in the northeastern city of Dandong on charges of stealing and illegally providing state secrets to other countries. No verdict was announced after two hours of proceedings.