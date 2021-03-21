Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion – FT

Article content

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has agreed to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion, the Financial Times said on Saturday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Canadian Pacific’s cash and stock offer values Kansas City Southern at $275 per share, the report https://on.ft.com/3c7f0Z2 said, a 23% premium over Friday’s close.

The deal comes amid expectations of a pick-up in U.S.-Mexico trade after Joe Biden replaced Donald Trump as U.S. president, the report said.

Kansas City Southern’s board has approved the bid and the two companies have informally informed the U.S. Surface Transportation Board, whose approval will be necessary for the deal, the FT said.

The transaction is expected to be announced on Sunday, the newspaper said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Calgary-based Canadian Pacific is Canada’s No. 2 railroad operator, behind Canadian National Railway Co Ltd, with a market value of $50.6 billion. Kansas City Southern has domestic and international rail operations in North America, focused on the north/south freight corridor connecting commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with industrial cities in Mexico.