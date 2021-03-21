Blanco dominates as Bama wins SEC title

Alabama Athletics

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Before the 2021 season got underway, Alabama gymnastics seniors Alonza Klopfer and Lexi Graber came up with a theme for their team – “Women on Fire.” On Saturday night in Huntsville, Ala., their team was just that, continuing the Crimson Tide’s legacy as a “Championship School” at the Von Braun Center, winning its 10th Southeastern Conference Gymnastics Championship with a season-best 197.875.

Ranked eighth nationally coming into the championships, the Crimson Tide held off the No. 4 LSU Tigers, who took second, and downed No. 1 Florida Gators, who finished third.

The Tide was on fire from the start, and with the meet in the balance, finished strong with a 49.450 on the balance beam to hold off second-place LSU, who came on strong on their last event, the vault. In addition to being the Crimson Tide’s 10th overall SEC title, it is the second under head coach Dana Duckworth.

Alabama was led by sophomore Luisa Blanco, who won the all-around with a 39.800, and Lexi Graber, who posted a 39.575 to take third in the all-around. Blanco also won a share of the vault, uneven bars, and balance beam. She also shared the bars title with freshman Shania Adams and sophomore Makarri Doggette and the beam title with Graber.

The Tide started off on the floor exercise, posting a 49.450 before rotating to vault where it tallied its best score in more than five years, going 49.550. A strong 49.425 on the uneven bars put the championship within reach. Alabama went to the balance beam and closed out the meet and the Tigers.

Head Coach Dana Duckworth Said

“That was Alabama gymnastics – belief in each other, choosing faith and confidence over fear and digging deep to perform with heart. We were prepared for a fight, we knew it was going to come down to the last routine and our ladies stayed in the ‘Bama Bubble’ and delivered. They competed for one another. It was truly a magical evening. Although Luisa’s performance was amazing and remarkable, she is so humble and team oriented that she turned the spotlight back on her teammates. This championship was not only for Team 47, but for last year’s seniors who never had the chance to compete in the postseason. We love them and miss them and carried them in our hearts throughout the night. As Nate Oats said last week, this is a ‘Championship School’ and we were so proud to do this for our school, our fans and the Crimson Tide. I am very proud of our seniors Alonza and Lexi who have been legendary leaders during a global pandemic and have grown into incredible women.”

Team Finishes (national rank)

Alabama (8) 197.875

LSU (4) 197.775

Florida (1) 196.975

Kentucky (14) 196.825

Auburn (15) 196.275

Missouri (23) 196.125

Arkansas (9) 195.600

Up Next

Alabama hosts the NCAA Regional in Coleman Coliseum, April 1-3