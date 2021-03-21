Binance Smart Chain’s TurtleDex rugpulls shortly after launch By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Turns out a turtle’s arms are plenty long enough to pull a rug.

Yesterday, March 19 Binance Smart Chain (BSC) file storage project TurtleDex performed a “rugpull” exit scam — a colloquial term for when a project’s developers drain the liquidity or stored funds invested by the protocol.

“Chasing funds back”