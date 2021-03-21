Bethenny Frankel Sparks Paul Bernon Engagement Rumors With Massive Diamond Ring

Instagram

The former ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ star is spotted wearing the huge new sparkler on her ring finger one month after rekindling her relationship with the film producer.

After going through an up and down, Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon may be ready to take their relationship to the next level. The former reality TV star has sparked rumors that she has probably gotten engaged to the film producer after sporting a massive diamond ring.

The Skinnygirl founder was spotted wearing her new accessory while hitting the beach in Florida recently. In photos obtained by Page Six, the 50-year-old entrepreneur rocked the platinum band with a giant bauble on her ring finger.

Bethenny showed off her incredible figure in a black printed one-piece bikini during the outing. She also wore a hat and sunglasses to protect her from the sunlight while frolicking in the water. The mother of one additionally accessorized with a gold watch, several bracelets and another ring.

The engagement speculation comes roughly one month after Bethenny and Paul reportedly rekindled their romance. The pair were first spotted packing on PDA in Boston in October 2018 and seemed to be getting serious as they went house hunting together in 2019.

After quarantining separately during the COVID-19 lockdown, they broke up in October 2020 after two years of dating. “They broke up a couple of weeks [ago], and are saying it’s because of distance, but you know Bethenny,” a source told Page Six at the time.

In January of this year, however, the couple sparked reunion rumors after they were spotted holding hands in Miami. In a video posted to artist Romero Britto’s Instagram account, Bethenny’s daughter Bryn was seen painting a picture while “The Real Housewives of New York City” alum was sitting on her on-and-off boyfriend’s lap.

Bethenny shares 10-year-old Bryn with her ex-husband Jason Hoppy, whom she married in March 2010 until their separation in December 2012. She filed for divorce in January 2013, but as of September 2020, they are still legally married.