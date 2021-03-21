Ben Simmons goes off on NCAA over poor treatment of women’s tournament

The topic seems to have struck a nerve with Simmons. On Saturday, he went on a lengthy rant about the double standard.

“I don’t have any respect for NCAA at all,” he said, per Chris Franklin of NJ.com. “What they are doing is wrong. I’ve seen the women’s stuff at the gym. That’s obviously not fair. They have so much money, but they can’t set up a weight room the same and be equal with that? That’s bulls***. There’s no excuse for that.”

Simmons didn’t stop there, though.

“There’s too much money not to be able to do that and take care of the women’s side,” he continued. “I thought it’s disrespectful to those girls who are working just as hard as the guys in having the same opportunity.”

Simmons is often the unintended receiving party of criticism from various sources. Sometimes its NBA announcers taking shots at him, other times its world-renowned R&B star Chris Brown.

In most cases Simmons simply takes it on the chin and keeps on moving. The fact that he was so bothered by this particular situation that he felt the need to speak out so enthusiastically on it speaks to how much it truly means to him.