Bella Thorne Engaged To Benjamin Mascolo

The 23-year-old’s boyfriend, 27-year-old Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo, shared a video and a series of photos of the couple’s engagement celebration.
“Thank you for being amazing baby, I love you so much,” Ben says in the video, followed by, “We’re getting married!”
Ben also hopped on the ol’ “How it’s started/How it’s going” trend with a screencap of Bella commenting a unicorn emoji on one of his selfies back in the day.
As for how it’s going? Ya know, they’re engaged!
Bella and Ben have reportedly been together since April 2019, shortly after Bella split from Mod Sun.
The two have noted that they plan to celebrate in both Italy and the US, so I’m sure we’ll be hearing more from the happy couple soon! Congrats you two!
