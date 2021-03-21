Bank of Thailand plans to regulate asset-backed stablecoins this year By Cointelegraph

The Bank of Thailand, or BoT, is upping its game on the stablecoin front. This week, the institution warned citizens that Thai Baht Digital (THT), a baht-pegged stablecoin issued by the South Korean firm Terra, has no legal assurances or protection and violates the country’s currency act.

According to a report published on Friday, central bank Assistant Governor Siritida Panomwon Na Ayudhya told a briefing that the BoT is taking into consideration opinions from market regulators and participants before introducing its measures.