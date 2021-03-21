Baby boy rescued from Western Sydney floodwaters

A baby boy has been rescued from floodwaters in Sydney’s west overnight as thousands evacuate during record-breaking rainfall.
The five-month-old was rescued alongside a second child, four adults and three dogs in Londonderry near Penrith.
Western Sydney SES shared an image of the baby in the arms of a volunteer on social media, describing the rescue was “challenging but successful”.
“We bet that he will be a volunteer in a few years,” the post said.
Streets in Penrith and Windsor became submerged underwater late last night as people left their homes for higher ground.
More heavy rainfall is expected to hit today with conditions not expected to ease until later this week.