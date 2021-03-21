Baby boy rescued from Western Sydney floodwaters

A baby boy has been rescued from floodwaters in Sydney’s west overnight as thousands evacuate during record-breaking rainfall.

The five-month-old was rescued alongside a second child, four adults and three dogs in Londonderry near Penrith.

Western Sydney SES shared an image of the baby in the arms of a volunteer on social media, describing the rescue was “challenging but successful”.

“We bet that he will be a volunteer in a few years,” the post said.

Streets in Penrith and Windsor became submerged underwater late last night as people left their homes for higher ground.