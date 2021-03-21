Australia’s Crown Resorts receives $6.2 billion buyout offer from Blackstone By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Australian casino giant Crown Resorts Ltd adorns the hotel and casino complex in Melbourne, Australia

(Reuters) – Casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd said on Monday it received a buyout offer from private equity company Blackstone Group (NYSE:) Inc that values the company at A$8.02 billion ($6.19 billion).

The offer was priced at A$11.85 per share, a premium of 20.2% to Crown’s closing price of A$9.86 on Friday.

Crown said its board had not yet formed a view on the merits of the proposal.

Blackstone currently has a 10% stake in Crown which it bought from Macau’s Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:) Ltd in April last year, making it the second-largest holder in Crown after the company’s billionaire founder James Packer.

($1 = 1.2967 Australian dollars)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR