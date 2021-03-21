Australia’s ANZ settles 2016 class action on alleged interest rate rigging By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of the ANZ Banking Group is displayed in the window of a branch in central Sydney, Australia



(Reuters) – Australia and New Zealand Bank on Monday said it had agreed to settle a 2016 class action, filed in the United States against it, for alleged benchmark interest rate rigging.

The lender said it did not admit liability.

It also said the terms of the settlement were confidential and the financial impact would not be material.