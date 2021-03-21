Attorney to turn over evidence in Deshaun Watson case By Reuters

Matilda Colman
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans

The attorney representing the women who allege Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson acted inappropriately or sexually assaulted them said he plans to turn over evidence and affidavits to the police and district attorney in Houston on Monday.

Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee posted on Instagram that his team also will be requesting that prosecutors empanel a grand jury to review the evidence to recommend whether criminal charges are warranted.

As of Friday, Buzbee had filed civil suits in Harris County, Texas, against Watson on behalf of seven women. He said in a news conference that day that he is preparing to file five more lawsuits and that his office has been in contact with 10 other women who have made similar allegations.

In a statement issued on social media Tuesday night after the first suit was filed, Watson denied the accusations.

The lawsuits all are linked to massage sessions in the past year and allege that Watson committed acts that included forcing one woman to perform oral sex, trying to kiss another or touching others with his genitals.

The NFL said Thursday that cases of alleged wrongdoing by Watson are under investigation. Watson, 25, has not been charged with any crimes.

Last September, the Texans signed Watson to a four-year, $156 million contract extension. His relationship with the team has soured since, however, and he has requested a trade.

