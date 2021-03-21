Amid ADA Surge, Flare Network Considers Integrating Cardano By CoinQuora



Amid ADA Surge, Flare Network Considers Integrating Cardano



Flare Network could soon integrate (ADA) to its network.

When this happens, Cardano will operate as an F-Asset via the Flare Network.

Present Cardano (ADA) price stands at $1.20.

In a Twitter poll, the Flare network asked its entire crypto community whether it should add support to Cardano as an F-Asset.

At press time, the poll has received over 16,147 votes in favor of Cardano. In fact, about 84% of respondents shared their massive support in favor of Flare’s proposal. At the time of writing, the poll has less than 5 working days to expire.

About the tweet, Flare officially asked,

“Should ADA be integrated as an F-Asset.”

Under the integration, Cardano and Flare users will gain lots of benefits. The integration will even create a chance for ADA to trade with many other cryptos that already operate as F-Assets.

Notably, several other digital assets like , (LTC), (XLM), and Dogecoin (DOGE) are already working as F-Assets.

Furthermore, Coinbase Pro recently added support for Cardano. Soon after Coinbase Pro disclosed its Cardano support, ADA price increased by over 20%. Also, amid the ADA surge, the company also recently launched its Goguen era with the Mary hard fork. As there are 5 more poll days to go, many are waiting to see whether Flare Network will integrate ADA or not.

