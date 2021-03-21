After Sarah Everard’s Killing, Women’s Groups Want Change, Not More Policing

That position may seem contradictory to some. The police, after all, are often seen as protectors of public safety. When the international Black Lives Matter movement has led to calls to defund or even abolish the police, opponents are quick to cite women’s safety from rape and assault as a reason the police must be preserved.

But if Ms. Everard’s death convinced many women in Britain that the police were failing to protect them, the violent police action a few days later at a London vigil in her honor, along with the arrest of a police officer over her killing, have led many to conclude that the police are an active threat. Women’s safety and freedom, they argue, can come only from much deeper social changes — and any policy change in response to Ms. Everard’s death should focus on those.

Impunity for Sexual Violence

Margaret Atwood famously said that there was nothing in her novel “The Handmaid’s Tale” that did not happen to women somewhere, at some point in history. That is often treated as evidence of in-depth sourcing, but in fact it is the force behind the novel’s visceral central horror: that any protection women might think would be offered by democracy, education, wealth or race can all too easily disappear in an instant.

For many women in Britain, Ms. Everard’s killing and the police’s violent dispersal of a London vigil in her memory have triggered a similar horror, on a less dystopian scale, about how unprotected they truly are. It has become a moment, too, to reflect on the suffering of women of color, and other groups targeted for abuse, that has long been ignored.