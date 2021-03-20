Zayn Malik Favorite One Direction Member Niall Horan

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
6

Ok, but what about Harry?

Obviously, you know my king, Zayn Malik, inventor of pillow talk and master of all high notes in One Direction songs.

That is, who in One Direction he thinks is the second best…after himself, of course!


Raymond Boyd / Getty Images

Yeah, let me break down this pivotal moment real quick.

So, about 20 minutes in, the hosts were just chatting with Zayn about how interesting it is to watch the trajectory of each 1D member’s now-solo career.


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via

The interviewers then asked Zayn who the best One Direction member is (besides himself), to which he replied, “I’ll tell you what — Niall [Horan] is my favorite.”

“How about that?” he said. “You want a quote?”


Comic Relief / Getty Images

“Niall makes the best music. There you go.”


Ian West – Pa Images / Getty Images

The one interviewer even then asked Zayn, “Even better music than you?”


Ian West – Pa Images / Getty Images

Zayn replied, “Uh, yeah, I will say that he makes better music than me. I’m a Niall fan.”

Taste, Zayn. But also, I’m like, “Hmm,” because Harry Style‘s music is right there. We stan Harry in this house (apartment).

What do you think of Zayn’s choice? Let me know in the comments below!

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR