XRP Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade By Investing.com



XRP Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $0.51806 by 12:32 (16:32 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, up 10.15% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since March 20.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $23.44450B, or 1.28% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $31.58403B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.46472 to $0.51806 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 12.56%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $4.18409B or 3.55% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.4235 to $0.5198 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 84.25% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $59,182.7 on the Investing.com Index, up 0.30% on the day.

was trading at $1,851.35 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 1.61%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,105.28883B or 60.30% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $213.87189B or 11.67% of the total cryptocurrency market value.