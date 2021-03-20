Willow Smith Gains Restraining Order Against Los Angeles Home Trespasser

WENN/Ivan Nikolov

In her request for protection, the daughter of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith claims that 38-year-old Walter James Whaley ‘will do whatever possible to make physical contact’ with her.

AceShowbiz –

Willow Smith has been granted a protection order against an Oklahoma man who tried to force his way into her home.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith‘s daughter claims 38-year-old Walter James Whaley climbed a fence to get onto her property at Christmas and appeared to be looking for a way to enter her house, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ.

A member of her security staff called police but Whaley had left the scene by the time they arrived. Cops apprehended him later. It was said that police found a Greyhound bus ticket that revealed he traveled from Oklahoma one day before.

Willow included photos of the alleged incident that appear to show Whaley on her property, stating, “He will do whatever possible to make physical contact with me.”

Prior to travelling to Los Angeles from Oklahoma, Whaley had been messaging Willow on social media, telling her he wanted to marry her and start a family.

She claims a private investigator she hired discovered Whaley is a convicted sex offender.

A judge granted Willow’s temporary restraining order earlier this month and ordered Whaley to stay at least 100 yards away from the singer and stop communicating with her.

Having found fame with 2010 song “Whip My Hair”, Willow made her acting debut in her father post-apocalyptic film “I Am Legend” when she was only seven years old. Since 2018, she shared co-host duty with her mother and her grandmother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, for Facebook Watch’s “Red Table Talk”.