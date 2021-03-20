What’s driving the rally? By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
PundiX (NPXS) surges 130% in two days: What’s driving the rally?

NPXS, the native token of PundiX, a cryptocurrency point of sale (PoS) solution provider, has seen a massive surge in price over the past 48 hours.

In merely two days, the price of NPXS rose by more than 130% on Binance, outperforming most major cryptocurrencies on the exchange.

NPXS/USDT 4-hour price chart (Binance). Source: TradingView.com
Altcoin market cap with key levels. Source: Rekt Capital, TradingView.com
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. NPXS price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro