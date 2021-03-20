Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Maurice Hooker: Date, fight time, odds, TV channel and live stream

One of boxing’s fastest rising stars will test his mettle against a former world champion when Vergil Ortiz Jr. puts his undefeated record on the line against former junior welterweight champion Maurice Hooker on Saturday at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Ortiz has demonstrated tremendous maturity to go along with his incredible power as he’s amassed a 16-0 record with all 16 of his victories coming by way of knockout. Although he has victories over the likes of Mauricio Herrera and Samuel Vargas, Ortiz has yet to face an opponent the caliber of Mighty Mo.

Hooker (27-1-3) makes his return to the ring after a 15-month layoff. He was supposed to face Regis Prograis at a catchweight of 143 pounds last year but opted against it and will make the move up as a legit 147-pounder. The former WBO champion lost his title by knockout to Jose Ramirez in a July 2019 showdown but bounced back with a first-round knockout of unheralded Uriel Perez before making the move up in weight.

With the two fighters representing Texas jockeying for position in a stacked welterweight division, they’ll turn to each other with the winner becoming a major player in the division while the loser falls to the back of the line.

Here is everything you need to know about Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Maurice Hooker.

Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Maurice Hooker fight date, start time

Date : Saturday, March 20

: Saturday, March 20 Coverage : 9 p.m. ET

: 9 p.m. ET Ortiz vs. Hooker Main event (approx): 11 p.m. ET

The Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Maurice Hooker fight card takes place on Saturday, March 20 at 9 p.m. ET. Ortiz and Hooker are expected to make their way to the ring at around 11 p.m. ET, although that depends on how long the earlier fights take.

Ortiz vs. Hooker TV channel, live stream

Where is the Ortiz vs. Hooker fight?

The event will be staged at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The venue will be fully compliant with the latest COVID-19 pandemic guidelines. It will be the first time Ortiz and Hooker compete at the venue.

Ortiz vs. Hooker odds

Vergil Ortiz Jr: -1000

Draw: +2500

Maurice Hooker: +600

Vergil Ortiz Jr. record and bio

Nationality : American

: American Born : March 25, 1998

: March 25, 1998 Height : 5-10

: 5-10 Reach : 72 inches

: 72 inches Total fights : 16

: 16 Record: 16-0 with 16 knockouts

Maurice Hooker record and bio

Nationality: American

American Born: August 7, 1989

August 7, 1989 Height : 5-11

: 5-11 Reach : 80 inches

: 80 inches Total fights : 31

: 31 Record: 27-1-3 with 18 knockouts

Vergil Ortiz vs. Maurice Hooker fight card